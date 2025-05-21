Eight metre-tall children’s play tower coming to Bulwell Bogs

An eight-metre tall play tower is coming to a children’s park in Bulwell as part of an overall regeneration plan for the area.

Nottingham City Council has submitted its own planning application to build the structure at Bulwell Bogs Park, off Main Street.

The tower will span across 19sqm and include interactive elements such as a stainless-steel slide, climbing features, balancing and swings.

The structure will be designed with ‘vandal proof elements’ to prevent damage or tempering.

An artist's impression of how the new Bulwell Bogs play tower will look. Photo: Submitted

There will also be extra seating provided for parents and families around the play tower.

Planning documents read: “The play tower’s layout has been carefully designed to work with the existing site level, tree and features, ensuring it is a positive additional the Bulwell Bogs open space area.

“The play tower forms part of wide play area improvements, the larger tower element being the ‘wow’ piece of play kit, located in clear sight of the main road and entrances to the park.

“Mounted on the highest part of the site it emphasises the impact of the feature.”

The tower will be accessible to children with special needs and accomodate those facing disabilities.

It will have different “access points” and challenges to suit children of all needs.

A council report on the plans reads: “The structure incorporates accessible entry points and graduated challenges that accommodate a range of physical abilities.

“Pathways leading to the play area are fully accessible, meeting current disability access standards.

“Additionally, the surrounding park infrastructure includes seating areas, bins, and accessible footpaths, all contributing to a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

The play tower will be covered by the council’s £20m levelling up funding, provided by the Government, is being used to redevelop Bulwell town centre.

Bulwell Bogs is set to be transformed under the wider plans, which will include the expansion of the water play area and the surrounding park.