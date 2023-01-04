Residents got in the full swing of the event with fancy dress, festive foods, live music and games and carol singers in the home lounge.

The highlight of the event was Steve Jeffries who performed several of Elvis’ most famous and well-known classics.

Elvis tribute Steve Jeffries performed at Hall Park's Christmas party

Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive, so we pulled out all the stops.

"It was so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit.”

One resident at the home added: “It was a lovely day, it was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit.

