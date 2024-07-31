End of an era for Hucknall as demolition work starts on old police station
The building has been empty since it was closed down in 2015 but plans to knock it down and turn it into a care home were given the green light by Ashfield Council in April 2023.
Developers Preferred Homes will now build a three and four-storey care home, including 67 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments on the site.
Planning papers reveal each apartment will be self-contained and include a combined kitchen, living and dining room, one or two bedrooms, and a bathroom.
The ground floor of the building will also include a lounge and dining space, a kitchen, a bistro and other communal spaces for residents.
Your Dispatch has contacted the council and Preferred Homes to establish a timescale for the building works and when the building will be complete and ready for use.
The decision to use the site for a care home has not been without controversy.
Several Hucknall residents objected to the plans with concerns including the size of the project, overshadowing, increased traffic, noise and disturbance and parking issues.
Moreover, others said the building should be turned into the new health centre councillors have been promising for the town after initial proposals to build that on Piggins Croft Car Park were scrapped.
The Ashfield Independents, who control Ashfield Council, have since said that derelict old Seven Stars pub in the town could now be turned into the health centre, but those plans also remain on ice after the NHS put the project on hold.
Some people also called for the building to be reopened as a police station again.
What is certain is that many people will at least be pleased to see something being done with the site and the old building, which had become derelict.
Earlier this year, your Dispatch asked readers to name the biggest eyesore buildings and sites in the town they wanted to see something done about and the old police station was one of the sites named on the list.
