Hucknall and Bulwell folk name town eyesores they want something done about

Derelict buildings, wasteland and the state of the roads – just some of the local eyesores that Hucknall and Bulwell folk want to see something done about.

From closed pubs standing idle to areas of unkept land attracting fly-tippers, there are parts of both towns that really do need cleaning up.

We asked you what you felt the biggest eyesores were in Hucknall and Bulwell and what you wanted to see done with them.

Here’s what you told us.

The Seven Stars on West Street in Hucknall has been a derelict eyesore for some time now. Photo: Google

David Stax Williams said: “The new council offices – blow them up but wait till they’re in use!”

Rosa Strangwige-Wright simply said: “The roads!”

Her sentiments were echoed by Susie Rees-Joualla who just posted: “Potholes!”

Joolz Walker wrote: “The land behind the Arunothai on Watnall Road.”

This area off Titchfield Street in Hucknall is typical of several wasteland areas around the town centre. Photo: Google

Adele Brooksbank posted: “The old Natwest building in Bulwell.”

Joanne McAuley said: “Snape Wood Nature Reserve appears to be the local tip and the tip top of Crabtree appears to be a dump, there is so much, I can't focus.”

Teresa McDonald just wrote: “The whole of Hucknall and Bulwell is a eyesore.”

The old Hucknall Police Station sits empty and unused with proposals to turn it into a care home still unmoved. Photo: Google

Ash Reynolds said: “Chequers HMO on Hucknall High Street looks appalling from the outside.”

Richard Brown wrote: “I'd like to see the old police station become a police station again with lots of police in it to try and get ASB, knife crime and drug-related crime under control – more chance of me winning the lottery.”

Claire Sadler said: “The land at the front of my house on Baker Street, it's an eyesore and attracts ASB.”

Sarah Louise posted: “What about Northern Cemetery on Hempshill Lane in Bulwell? Overflowing bins, long grass that hasn’t been cut for a long time, whilst visiting my dad’s grave I was deeply saddened seeing it left in a mess.”

Anji Bonser wrote: “Hucknall Bus Station, the cladding was removed and never replaced and all the wasteland areas around the old Lord Byron pub, on West Street, Watnall Road, behind Poundland (on Titchfield Street).”