Hucknall and Bulwell folk name town eyesores they want something done about
From closed pubs standing idle to areas of unkept land attracting fly-tippers, there are parts of both towns that really do need cleaning up.
We asked you what you felt the biggest eyesores were in Hucknall and Bulwell and what you wanted to see done with them.
Here’s what you told us.
David Stax Williams said: “The new council offices – blow them up but wait till they’re in use!”
Rosa Strangwige-Wright simply said: “The roads!”
Her sentiments were echoed by Susie Rees-Joualla who just posted: “Potholes!”
Joolz Walker wrote: “The land behind the Arunothai on Watnall Road.”
Adele Brooksbank posted: “The old Natwest building in Bulwell.”
Joanne McAuley said: “Snape Wood Nature Reserve appears to be the local tip and the tip top of Crabtree appears to be a dump, there is so much, I can't focus.”
Teresa McDonald just wrote: “The whole of Hucknall and Bulwell is a eyesore.”
Ash Reynolds said: “Chequers HMO on Hucknall High Street looks appalling from the outside.”
Richard Brown wrote: “I'd like to see the old police station become a police station again with lots of police in it to try and get ASB, knife crime and drug-related crime under control – more chance of me winning the lottery.”
Claire Sadler said: “The land at the front of my house on Baker Street, it's an eyesore and attracts ASB.”
Sarah Louise posted: “What about Northern Cemetery on Hempshill Lane in Bulwell? Overflowing bins, long grass that hasn’t been cut for a long time, whilst visiting my dad’s grave I was deeply saddened seeing it left in a mess.”
Anji Bonser wrote: “Hucknall Bus Station, the cladding was removed and never replaced and all the wasteland areas around the old Lord Byron pub, on West Street, Watnall Road, behind Poundland (on Titchfield Street).”
Jean Swanlady Smith said: “The old town hall, leading into Bulwell Market, it has been standing for over 60 years, it needs sandblasting, new wooden frames; Bulwell Hall Park stables, these have been standing for over 130 years, they are an eyesore, the city council, said it would get them sorted, they never will, they cannot afford it.”
