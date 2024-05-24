Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toilets, roads, doctors and plenty more besides, Hucknall folk have had their say on what they want the £9.2m levelling up pot awarded to the town spent on.

Back in March, Hucknall was provisionally awarded more than £9m n the latest round of levelling up funding from the Government.

Hucknall councillors and town MP Mark Spencer (Con) were all delighed, saying it will transform the town.

An Ashfield Council spokesperson said: “We should have more details soon, possibly in the next cabinet report which is mid June.”

Public toilets in the town centre are much needed in many residents' views. Photo: Getty Images

But while those in power may have their ideas about what the cash should be spent on, what the people want to see it used on is what matters the most.

And so your Dispatch put the question out there: What would you like to see the £9m levelling up award for Hucknall spent on?

And the people responded and then some with more than 100 replies on the Dispatch Facebook page.

Here is what people want to see the money being used for.

What do people want levelling up money spent on in Hucknall? Photo: National World

David Stax Williams wrote: “Some decent public toilets, visible policing and an end to the ‘look at us standing at another site looking good’ district councillors.”

Paul Dellaway said: “Rejuvenate the High Street.”

Allan P Huntley said: “Decent roads.”

Sandra Ridley posted: “Toilets, as they are a basic human need.The Daily Mail printed that last year – so we haven’t even got the basics then?”

Improved security and policing is also high on many people's lists. Photo: Other

Caroline Clarke commented: “Potholes and police. And more doctors.”

Neil Borwick said: “I’d like the roads to be level.”

Kerrie Bacon posted: “Doctors, pothole repairs, having more than one NHS dentist, encouraging and supporting small and local businesses, support and things for young people to do.

A midweek market or more different types of market were on some residents' wish lists. Photo: National World

"Tracey Richardson wrote: “Nicely kept public toilets with baby changing, more doctors and pot holes sorted.”

Kelly Anne Harrison said: “Housing, more public bins, removing people causing anti-social issues and pot holes.”

David Hartley posted: “Personally, I would like to see it all spent on Hucknall and not diverted to anything else Ashfield feels is more deserving. If that assurance is given with open accounting and visibility for all of Hucknall residents, then we might get a bit of change in the town.

Kelly Grainger said: “The roads.”

Lisaj Hibbard commented: “Something for the kids.”

Sue Stringer wrote: “A new health centre, a third secondary school, some decent brand shops (was nice to have The Range, but it’s just a glorified Wilko), resurface the roads.

More doctors and dentists was another call from many people. Photo: Sheri Armstrong

Alan Willows posted: “The roads, it's genuinely dangerous to ride a motorcycle around Hucknall, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire now.”

David Newton said: “Move the police station from the Arrow Centre on the edge of town to the High Street.”

Ruth Bradshaw wrote: “Money being spent in hucknall for once on a local walk-in centre.”

Steve Meese asked: “How about cctv for High Street?”

Simon Hipkiss posted: “A community garden where people could all get together and grow food to help out those who are struggling.”

J'aime Hoggard commented: “There's £5m worth of potholes around Hucknall, £1m worth of non-existent public toilets, £2m worth of raised manhole covers and that's just Polperro and £1m of nothing for teenagers to do – so, ya know!”

Les Dennis said: “Better security, better CCTV and maybe a High Street team litter picking and monitoring shops and pubs.

Lindsey Thurman wrote: “Public toilets are desperately needed asap.”

Debra Sissons said: “Free parking.”

Kerry Kessington commented: “More doctors, a secondary school, a bowling alley/escape room, more roads in and out of the town, a link to the M1 from Watnall Road.

"Cheryl Hibbard posted: “Public toilets, better shops, better youth club.”

Amanda Kirk said: “Doctors and dentist.”

Sean Gallagher commented: “Proper security, maybe an old school team handing out values and morals and teaching people what respect is.”

Caryl Castledine said: “Doctors surgery.”

Michelle Knighton wrote: “Doctors, dentist, another secondary school, more of a police presence, a farmers/food/craft market once a month. more clothes and shoe shops and a better bus service.”

Dom Ayrey said: “Potholes and cleaner streets.

David Lee wrote: “The roads.”

Kevin Orange posted: “Maybe actually finish the road that was going from bypass to top of Watnall Road to relieve the congestion at peak times – and fill a few potholes in.

Jamie Richards said: “Fishing tackle shop (there isn’t any they all closed down).”

Robert Murdock wrote: Fill all the poxey pot holes on the roads, specially South Street leading up to Wilko car park – it's absolutely disgraceful.”

Ronnie Morrison said: “Build something similar to ‘Go Ape’ like they have in Sherwood Pines as we do have woodland areas for this, with an added visitor centre with maps and signs showing different coloured directions for various public bike/walkways, as there are many nobody knows about.”

Richard Hage wrote: “Start with the pot holes before a cyclist or motorcyclist has a serious accident.

Claire Brahaj commented: “Public toilets, potholes filled, less rent for new shops and market traders."

Kathryn Ball posted: “A museum! Hucknall has a centuries long history, it’s mentioned in the Domesday Book. We have hosted many industries including farming, Rolls-Royce, mining, textiles, railways and is a market town. We need to remember and celebrate the many generations who preceded us. The museum will our legacy to future generations.

Tony Cole said: “The money actually being spent in Hucknall instead of it going elsewhere like it normally does.”

Julie Murphy commented: “Doctors, dentist, police presence, midweek market, more good shops, pot holes sorting.”

Lee Roberts said: “The appalling state of the roads.”

Lucy Vickers said: “Decent public toilets and roads.”

Christine Wright posted: “Late night bus to the Ruffs and Polperro areas.”

Vince Valentine wrote: “Put coppers on our streets and get them in our schools educating respect and keeping away from drugs and crime.”

Keycraft Garden Buildings Ltd put: “Help for small businesses that are suffering greatly at the minute.