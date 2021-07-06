Euro 2020: Tickets to watch England v Denmark at Hucknall's Arc Cinema sell out inside an hour
Football fever has gripped the nation and none more so than in Hucknall where the huge appetite for the Three Lions’ success at the Euros has been the hottest ticket in town.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:22 pm
The town’s Arc Cinema has shown the last two England games live on the big screen.
And after the Three Lions’ wins over Germany and Ukraine, the rush for tickets to watch tomorrow’s night’s (Wednesday) semi-final against Denmark meant all seats sold out in under an hour.
Everyone is now hoping the team can continue its success and reach Sunday’s final where, once again, the game will be shown on the cinema’s big screen if England make it to a date with either Spain or Italy, who meet in the first semi-final tonight (Tuesday).