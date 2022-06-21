Laura Bartram, 26, tram technical manager at Nottingham Express Transit (NET) was presented with the Best Young Talent Award at the recent European Mobility Exhibition in Paris, an event that brings together thousands of transport professionals from across the continent.

Having served in the army as an aircraft technician for six years, Laura joined the NET team in 2019 and is now responsible for managing a multi-million pound contract with Alstom, the company responsible for maintaining the operator’s 37-strong tram fleet.

Laura said: “I was delighted to be invited to this high-profile event that brings together experts from across Europe to discuss the latest innovations for urban, interurban and regional transport, as well as green modes of travel.

NET manager Laura Bartram with her Best Young Talent Award at the European Mobility Exhibition in Paris

“To hear that I would also be receiving an award was a huge surprise, and I would like to thank NET for nominating me for the accolade, and for supporting my career development.

"I hope this inspires other young women to see engineering as a viable career path in what is traditionally a male-dominated profession.”

Since starting work at NET, in just three years Laura has completed both a HNC and a HND in engineering and is now studying for an honours degree in electrical engineering at Sheffield University.

At the same time, Laura has taken the lead on managing a project to design and install the very latest safety systems on Nottingham’s trams without any interruptions in service.

"Thanks to her effective management of key contractors, the project was delivered on time and within budget.

Neil Cundy, NET’s head of engineering, commented: “In addition to managing this complex project to the very highest standards, Laura is also very active within the tram community, attending various cross-industry working groups, and has also represented NET at a major Women in Rail conference.