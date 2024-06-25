Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former British Eurovision entry Lindsay Dracass will headline the first ever staging of a brand new music festival in Hucknall this summer.

Hucknall Fest will be taking over Titchfield Park on Saturday, July 6, offering a full day of live music and fun.

Running from 11am until 10pm, the Ashfield Council-organised event is a mini music festival – the first of its kind to be held at Titchfield Park.

Topping the bill is former Eurovision singer Lindsay Dracass, who was the UK’s entry at the 2001 contest in Denmark with the song No Dream Impossible.

A market village will be one of the attractions at the new Hucknall Fest event. Photo: Submitted

The song was also a top 40 hit in the UK and Lindsay later toured with Paul Carrack and his band, supporting legendary rockers The Eagles.

Alongside Lindsay, the line-up will also feature local acts and top tributes to the likes of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Taylor Swift, Blur, Oasis, and Amy Winehouse.

As well as the music, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy a funfair, inflatables, face-painting, balloon modelling, a dog show (weather permitting), meet and greets with a Disney princess and Paw Patrol characters (again, weather permitting), as well as a bustling market village filled with local businesses and crafters.

There will also be ice cream vans, a bar, and a food court with a variety of different cuisines to make sure nobody goes home hungry.

John Bennett, executive director of place at the council, said: “We are really pleased to be bringing the first ever Hucknall Fest to Titchfield Park – it’s going to be a fantastic day for the whole family.

"This is just one of the council’s free events that we are hosting this year across the district.

"Keep your eyes on our social media and website for more details of upcoming events.”

There are still a few spaces available for traders who want to stand at this event – email [email protected] for an application form.

Huckall Fest is the first of two big events coming to the town this summer.