Ex-Hucknall councillor blasts 'traffic carnage' caused by Watnall Road closures

A Hucknall resident and former councillor has voiced his frustration at the prolonged lane closures along Watnall Road which he says are causing ‘traffic carnage’.

Kevin Rostance, who formerly represented the town as both a district and county councillor, has blasted the closures, which have been in place since mid-July while carriageway works and construction of new homes takes place at the old Hucknall Town FC site.

The works are due to finish on December 20 – later than originally planned due to delays to the start date – but Mr Rostance is now worried that might not happen due to work on the site progressing at what he called ‘snail’s pace’.

Rumours have also been circulating that one of the companys involved has run out of money, causing workers to down tools, although these have been countered on various community Facebook pages as ‘Chinese whispers’ with some family and friends of workers on the site saying this was not true.

Hucknall resident and former councillor Kevin Rostance has blasted the 'traffic carnage' of the Watnall Road closures. Photo: Google/Submitted

Mr Rostance has now called on Nottinghamshire Council and Hucknall’s three county councillors – Couns Lee Waters, Dave Shaw and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind) – to start doing more to ensure the works get finished on time and the roads reopened as soon as possible.

He said: “This road closure is really bothering me – you might ask where are our county councillors?

“The roadworks on Watnall Road are causing chaos.

"They appear poorly designed and poorly managed, leading to significant disruption, costing residents time and money, and increasing pollution in our neighbourhoods.

"These works have been moving at a snail’s pace, with a workforce that now seems to have disappeared altogether.

"Work appears to have come to a complete standstill.

"Something needs to be done to hold the developers accountable and ensure the road is re-opened as soon as possible.”

He continued that the ongoing lane closure has particularly compounded traffic issues at the nearby Nabbs Lane junction, where residents have already expressed concerns since the installation of traffic lights.

He is now calling for immediate action to improve the route and for the council to devise alternative solutions to ease congestion and improve travel for local residents.

He said: “With the announcement of new housing targets set by the new Government, coupled with the lack of a local plan from the Ashfield Independents-controlled Ashfield Council and additional 720 homes on our borders, this will place even more strain on our transport links and infrastructure that can’t cope with the housing we already have.

"We must act swiftly to improve the flow of traffic in this area before it leads to complete gridlock.”

Mr Rostance raised his concerns with Nottinghamshire Council, which is in charge of highways.

In their response, Mr Rostance said he was told that ‘the works on Watnall Road, originally due to finish in early December, have been extended until December 20 due to unforeseen engineering challenges’.

The council confirmed to him that it was ‘in regular communication with the construction firm working on behalf of the developers’ and ‘while rumours of financial issues have been circulating on social media, these are unsubstantiated at this time’.

But they assured residents that the project is ‘subject to a binding legal agreement’, and ‘should any issues arise, the council has access to a financial bond which the authority can use to remedy any issues’.

The authority added that this was ‘standard procedure for any private works impacting on the highway’. Mr Rostance has now called for transparency from the council and swift action to resolve the situation and restore normal traffic flow to the affected areas.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West at County Hall, responded: “Working together to get Hucknall moving is a huge priority for Hucknall’s county councillors.

"Mr Rostance is guilty of playing politics on this, however, as if he was that concerned about getting answers, he could have asked his son Phil (Coun Phil Rostance (Con) who represents Hucknall West on Ashfield Council), who is employed by the council at County Hall.

“Lee Waters, John Wilmott and I are in daily dialogue with highways bosses on what are, in our view, unacceptable delays to highways improvements across Hucknall, especially on Watnall Road.

"I have sent multiple emails on this issue to council bosses who have reassured me that they are going as fast as they possibly can.

"We have raised it privately, in committees and indeed at full council.

"I have also responded to a number of residents on this issue.

"Kevin Rostance knows all this – and another voice criticising the very Tory councillors his son works for is welcome.”

A highways manager from Nottinghamshire Council said: “We’re aware of concerns about the roadworks on Watnall Road in Hucknall, which are being delivered by C3 Construction on behalf of developers.

“There has recently been a short pause in work on site due to unexpected engineering challenges found once works were underway, meaning changes to the planned designs were needed.

“We have been actively engaging with the developers delivering the works, with a site meeting planned for this week and they assure us that the works are due to recommence shortly.”