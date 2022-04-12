Ex-Hucknall woman telling the story of her brave cancer fight to help support charities

Michelle Camm, 46, who now lives in Awsworth but previously lived in Hucknall for 18 years and attended Holgate School, has written the book, A Lioness, all about her time being diagnosed with – and then recovering from – cervical cancer.

And with each copy sold, Michelle is able to donate to various cancer charities, including Cancer Research, Marie Cure, Macmillan and Teenage Cancer Trust.

She said: “I had late-stage in late 2020 and then I got the golden news that my treatment had worked in March 2021 and because my cancer was late stage, I was told there was only a 50 to 60 per cent chance of my treatment working so it was quite scary.

Michelle Camm has written a book about her brave and successful fight against cancer to raise funds for cancer charities

"But I kept positive and when I got the golden news I just wanted to write a book all about my journey and raise some money for charity.

"The book is £9.99 and from that, £3 from each copy sold goes to a cancer charity.”

Michelle found out she had cancer after going for a routine smear test, although, as that looks for pre-cancerous cells, it was not initially picked up as her cancer was already established.

It was only when she went for a biopsy that the late-stage cancer was discovered, something Michelle described as ‘a real shock’.

She continued: “After I got the news, I really wanted to spread awareness of cervical cancer and then I had the dream of writing the book and helping support cancer charities in that way.

"My goal now is just to sell as many books as I can and raise as much money as I can for these charities.

"I’ve had 500 books printed so far and if I can sell all them, not only will I have covered the costs I had for writing and getting the book printed, I’ll also have raised more than £1,500 for charity, which would be brilliant.”

“That’s my main aim out of all this, just raise money for these charities.

"I’ve written the story, I’ve got the book and now I want to get it out there and share my story with people.”