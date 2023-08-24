Extinction Rebellion to protest in Hucknall against use of bee-killing pesticide

The demonstration will take place in the the town centre on September 2 at 11am and will aim to highlight the issue of the use of banned neonicotinoid pesticides, known as ‘neonics’ which the Government again authorised for ‘emergency use’ on sugar beet crops back in January.

Simon Tilley, a Nottinghamshire bee keeper, said: “To be honest, I am horrified that chemicals like these are still being used.

"They have been banned in the UK and across Europe because of the devastating impact they can have on bee populations.

Extinction Rebellion will be holding a 'save the bees' protest in Hucknall next month. Photo: submitted

"The Wildlife Trusts have said that just one teaspoonful is toxic enough to kill 1.25 billion bees.

“It’s a decision that goes against the advice of the Government’s own committee on pesticides.

"It is short-sighted, counter-productive and devastating for wildlife.”

Nadia Ming, an artist and grandmother, said “Despite the seriousness of the situation our protest will be family-friendly, creating a carnival feel on the high street with drumming, singing and a piece of street theatre highlighting the impact of these chemicals when used on our fields.”

Protestors will assemble in front of Hucknall Parish Church before processing along High Street alongside the market.