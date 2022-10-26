Fire service urges Hucknall and Bulwell folk to stay safe this Bonfire Night

Over the past week, there has been a 400 per cent increase in searches online for ‘has bonfire night been cancelled?'

Whilst the answer is no, it hasn’t been cancelled nationally, some parts of the UK are struggling to pay for public events, therefore leaving residents to host their own displays.

And as a result of this, NFRS and Barratt are reminding the general public of the rules around their own displays.

Remember the rules if you're having Bonfire Night at home this year

A Barratt spokesperson said: “If you’re staying at home hosting your own display, be careful not to fall foul of the law.

"Many people don’t realise there are strict guidelines as to when you can let off fireworks, where and what type.

"If you get it wrong you could be fined or put yourself or others at risk.

Having people over in your garden to enjoy your display is completely legal.

Advertisement

However, some things to note are:

You can only set off fireworks and light sparklers on your property, it’s against the law to set off fireworks in public places – and you can face a hefty fine if you do.

You are only usually allowed to set fireworks off between 11am-7pm, but the time is extended to midnight on Bonfire Night, and 1am on New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.

Advertisement

Fireworks are only sold in the UK between October 15 to November 10 and December 26 to 31.

Remember to look after pets too – for many dogs this is their least favourite time of the year.

The spokesperson continued: “It’s important to know that you can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally.

"You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.”

Advertisement

Whilst there are no laws against having a bonfire in your own garden, there are regulations put in place regarding the nuisance they can cause.

Tips you need to follow are:

They must not cause a nuisance to your neighbours.

Control the smoke to make sure it doesn't drift across the roads and become a danger to motorists.

Advertisement

Do not burn household waste causing pollution, such as aerosols, tyres, or paint as many can produce toxic fumes.

Tell your neighbours so they can close windows or remove washing from clotheslines.

Don’t use petrol or paraffin to get the fire going.

Build the bonfire away from sheds, fences, and trees.

Advertisement

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of emergencies.

Don’t leave the bonfire unattended.

Don’t throw any fireworks into the fire.

A responsible adult should supervise the bonfire until it has burnt out.

Advertisement

Once the bonfire has died down, spray the embers with water and make sure it is completely extinguished before leaving it.

You can be hit with a fine of up to £50,000 if you are caught burning household rubbish and it is not an excuse to burn anything else other than non-commercial and clean waste, such as cardboard, paper and untreated wood.

Chris Clark, group manager for prevention at NFRS, said: “This year we are asking that people attend organised community firework displays if possible.

"However, if you choose to host your own display, keep fireworks and bonfires away from houses, sheds, fences, and trees.

Advertisement

"Never give sparklers to children under five years old, wear gloves when handling them, and always keep a bucket of water handy to dispose of them.

"You should also only buy fireworks with a CE mark – this basically means that they are legally safe and meet all the regulations by law to be set off.

“Our overall ask is people are considerate of neighbours, animals and nature.

"Any fire can quickly get out of control, putting lives at risk.

Advertisement

"In an emergency always call 999".