The firefighters went out around the town last weekend collecting donations, which they then handed over to the SureStart Centre in Hucknall to ensure children and families using the service over Easter can have a chocolate treat.

Marcus Pratt, crew manager, said: "It was very good, we didn’t have as massive a response as we do at Christmas but we weren’t expecting that, what with the financial crunch taking hold and people donating to Ukraine appeals as well.

"But we still got 30 or 40 eggs to take down to the SureStart Centre and we’re doing another collection from local businesses this weekend and they will be taken to the children’s ward at Nottingham City Hospital.

Hucknall firefighters delivering Easter eggs and treats to the Sure Start Centre in the town

"People have still been really generous again and we thank them so much for that.

"Some have donated just one egg, while one lady made us an amazing Easter hamper, but whatever has been donated has been very gratefully received.

"It’s not just chocolate eggs either, it was various chocolate sweets and treats too so it was well worth it.

"I know the SureStart Centre is running various activities in the next two weeks so these donations can be used for prizes for various things or just to give kids a treat.”

As with the Christmas appeal, this Easter event also helps build strong links between the firefighters and the community.

Marcus continued: “It’s good to get out and about and see people in this way rather than them always only see us in emergencies with the flashing blue lights.

“We like to show people that we’re doing other things around the community as well and then people can see what they’re paying the fire service slice of their council tax for.