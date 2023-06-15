Food vouchers and free activities clubs for Bulwell families this summer

Nottingham Council has repeatedly made £15-per-week vouchers available to all pupils who receive free school meals over holiday periods.

Alongside the supermarket vouchers will be a number of outdoor holiday activities across Nottingham.

At these, FSM pupils will receive a free lunch, plus a programme of activities focused on healthy eating, fitness and mental health.

Bulwell Forest councillor Cheryl Barnard said the FSM vouchers and activity clubs are 'a lifeline' to many parents

The two projects have been funded through a combined award of £3.68 million from the Household Support Grant Scheme and the Holiday Activity Fund

Ahead of the Easter holidays this year, the council appointed two lead organisations to help deliver the activity sessions – Nottingham Forest Community Trust and Trent Bridge Community Trust – and more than 3,000 children across Nottingham took part.

FSM parents can book places using their e-voucher codes which are now being distributed by their child’s school.

Anyone in receipt of benefit-related FSM who hasn’t received a e-voucher should contact [email protected]

There are also a limited number of places available for targeted children who aren’t eligible for FSM and these will be allocated by the schools.

Coun Cheryl Barnard, Labour member for Bulwell Forest and portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “We know these supermarket vouchers and free activity clubs can be a lifeline for families across the city, especially in the longer holiday period over the summer.

“I urge parents to take a look now at what’s on offer in their area to make a booking.

“Nottingham has about 15,000 children eligible for free school meals and is right and proper that we are given this funding to ensure healthy meals for children in need.”

Calum Osborne, Nottingham Forest Community Trust chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to continue our positive partnership with Nottingham Council and local organisations to deliver the city’s HAF programme during the upcoming summer holidays.

“The exceptional partnerships we have forged across Nottingham and the inspiring relationships we have built with families over the past two years have been truly remarkable.