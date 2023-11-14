A former Bulwell councillor has been made an Honorary Alderwoman of Notitngham Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eunice Campbell-Clark was the first city’s first black councillor and represented Bulwell Forest on the council for 34 years, holding several portfolios on the executive in that time.

Between 2016 and 2018, she was elected as the first Caribbean woman to represent the Congress of Regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was one of seven former councillors – five of whom are women – to be given the honorary title, along with David Trimble, Merlita Bryan, Sally Longford, Rosemary Jacobs, Anne Peach and Roger Steel.

Former Bulwell Forest councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark has been made an Alderwoman of the city. Photo: Submitted

The prestigious title of Honorary Alderman or Alderwoman is bestowed on elected officials who have provided outstanding services to their local authority.

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said: “Nottingham has a proud history of appointing honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen in our city.

“Appointing former councillors as Aldermen and women only recognises the work they have done, but asks them to continue to be in support of the council in the future and particularly in supporting our civics and welcoming visitors to this building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m particularly proud that rather than simply appointing Aldermen today, we are appointing Alderwomen as well.

“In fact, five of the seven nominees were women and I hope this represents a significant step forward, recognising the diversity of those who have served as councillors in this chamber and in their communities.”

Nominees needed two-thirds of members to vote in favour of them for them to be awarded the title of Alderman or Alderwoman.