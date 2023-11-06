Former Bulwell Forest councillor among nominees for Honorary Alderman title at Nottingham City Council

Former Bulwell Forest councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark is one of seven former Nottingham City councillors to be nominated as Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen in recognition of their service.

The prestigious title is bestowed on elected officials who have provided outstanding services to their local authority.

All seven nominees will be considered at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, November 13.

The group has served for a combined total of 120 years, often in leadership roles including Lord Mayor and deputy leader.

Mrs Campbell-Clark sat on the council for 34 years, and held several portfolios on the executive.

In from 2016 to 2018, she was elected as the first Caribbean woman to represent the Congress of Regions.

The other six nominees are David Trimble, Merlita Bryan, Sally Longford, Rosemary Jacobs (formerly Healy), Anne Peach and Roger Steel.

Nominees need two-thirds of members to vote in favour of them becoming an Alderman or Alderwoman.