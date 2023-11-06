Every district in Nottinghamshire is to get a new family support centre, according to plans which will be discussed by the county council this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall is one of 17 locations on the list as part of the Ashfield South area, particularly targeting Butler’s Hill and Broomhill

Family hubs are designed to provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for help with social care, education, mental health or physical health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They offer support through pregnancy, early years, childhood and adulthood up to 19, or 25 for people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Nottinghamshire Council's cabinet will discus the family hubs plans this week. Photo: NCC

Existing children’s centres may be converted into the centre for each ‘network’, with other virtual and physical access points such as Job Centres, Citizens Advice and health centres.

However, the final locations are still to be confirmed.

Existing services for under-fives would still continue in children’s centres.

Residents have until December 3 to take part in a consultation on the proposed changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hub plan is part of the Government’s manifesto, which planned to roll them out as a replacement for Sure Start children’s centres, which were introduced under the previous Labour adminstration.

Nottinghamshire Council missed out on Government funding – and will instead by asking partners to make any necessary contributions – but Nottingham City Council was successful and is planning its own series of hubs.

A report on the county-wide plans notes: “Successful delivery of family hubs will improve a range of outcomes for children and families including emotional health and wellbeing, healthy pregnancy, reducing parental conflict, speech, and language to name but a few.”