Kate Meynell was named as the preferred candidate for the job by Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), subject to a confirmation hearing with the Police and Crime Panel.

Kate, currently the deputy chief constable of Derbyshire, will replace Craig Guildford at Nottinghamshire, who is leaving to become chief constable at West Midlands Police.

She said: “I’m extremely proud to be named as the preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police.

Kate Meynell has been named as the preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Nottinghamshire

“It is my home county, one I love and one in which I am proud to have served for most of my career.

“I will bring passion and authenticity to the role, working with the PCC to deliver the best service I can to the people of Nottinghamshire, delivering an outstanding police service we can all be proud of.

“I have really enjoyed working for Derbyshire Constabulary, where I have worked alongside some excellent officers and staff, but I am excited about this new challenge and truly honoured to be put forward for the role of leading my home force.”

Kate joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1993, where she was posted to Bulwell.

For the first few years she worked across Bulwell, Hucknall and Eastwood in uniform roles, before joining CID.

Progressing through the ranks in both uniformed and detective roles, in 2011 she was part of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU): Major Crime Unit before becoming head of the unit in 2015, overseeing major crime investigations across the East Midlands.

Kate has performed the role of senior investigating officer on a number of homicide investigations, including the investigation into a fatal house fire, where the six Philpott children were killed, resulting in the conviction of both their parents and a family friend of their manslaughter.

In 2017, Kate transferred to Northamptonshire Police to the role of chief superintendent – head of crime, before returning to Nottinghamshire as assistant chief constable in 2018.

She led the force’s knife crime strategy, before leaving to become deputy chief constable at Derbyshire in 2021.

Having been named preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Nottinghamshire, she will now go before the county’s police and crime panel for confirmation on September 21.

If the panel confirms the preferred candidate, the PCC will then be able to appoint her as the next chief constable.

PCC Henry said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Kate Meynell as my preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Nottinghamshire.

“We had two outstanding shortlisted candidates but after a rigorous selection process I am confident that Kate has what it takes to lead this force forward.

“Kate will be responsible for working with me to deliver my ‘Make Notts Safe’ police and crime plan, which has a clear focus on preventing crime, responding efficiently and effectively to local need and supporting vulnerable victims.

“Working as a team with partner agencies and the community is central to achieving this, and Kate has shown throughout her career that she recognises the importance of this.