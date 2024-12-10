From Greece to Hucknall: New Lord Byron exhibition now open in Nottingham

The exhibition Byron’s Final Journey: From Greece to Hucknall is now open at Nottingham Central Library.

Celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of Lord George Gordon Byron, one of history’s most influential Romantic poets, the exhibition offers a fascinating insight into his multifaceted identity as a poet, freedom fighter, and cultural icon.

Visitors are invited to explore the story of Byron’s final days in Greece, his death in 1824, and the journey of his body back to England, culminating in his burial at Hucknall Parish Church, where his celebrated daughter Ada Lovelace is also buried.

The exhibition showcases rare materials and images from the Nottingham Local Studies collection, accompanied by artefacts and books that illustrate Byron’s lasting impact on Nottinghamshire and beyond.

A new exhibition about Lord Byron has opened in Nottingham. Photo: Submitted

The exhibition is hosted on the first floor of Nottingham Central Library and will be open until May 2025 during library opening hours.

Admission is free.

Coun Sam Lux (Lab), executive member for carbon reduction, leisure and culture, said: “This remarkable exhibition offers a unique insight into Lord Byron’s profound connection to Nottinghamshire, exploring his journey from Greece to his final resting place in Hucknall.

"Byron’s legacy continues to inspire and captivate audiences globally.

"Nottingham City Libraries’ local studies collection preserves and showcases our region’s rich cultural heritage, making these stories accessible for future generations to discover and enjoy.”

This exhibition forms the final instalment of Byron 200, a year-long programme of exhibitions, events, and activities across the city, marking 200 years since Byron’s death in April 1824.

Organised in collaboration with Nottingham City Council’s Newstead Abbey, the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham City of Literature, and Visit Nottinghamshire, Byron 200 celebrates Byron’s sensational life and his enduring cultural legacy.

Separately, in another pre-Christmas treat for Byron fans, a new book, Byron’s Manor, has been published by renowned Byron enthusiast Geoffrey Bond, which reveals that one of Byron’s former homes, Burgage Manor in Southwell, is the birthplace of his first published poems wilst he lived there between 1803 and 1808

The book includes a selection of Byron’s early poems written in and about the people of Southwell, as well as new images including the original manuscript of Byron's poem 'Farewell to Malta', Elizabeth Pigot's house, and a map showing Byron's likely route on horseback from Southwell to Newstead Abbey.