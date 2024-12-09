Hucknall hair stylist completes amazing year with another national award

A mobile hair stylist from Hucknall has ended a stunning year by picking up her third major industry honour of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina Morley, aged 38, had already had a year remember after being named Mobile Hairdresser of the Year and Bridal Hair Specialist of the Year for the Midlands at the English Hair & Beauty Awards back in April.

But now, she has made it a hat-trick of honours for 2024 after being crowned Hair Colourist of the Year at the Revlon Salon Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Katrina, who currently works freelance at Meraki Studios in Papplewick, admits she’s been left thrilled and surprised by her success.

Katrina Morley has been named Colourist of the Year at the Salon Awards. Photo: Submitted

She said: “I ddn’t expect it, the ceremony was in Manchester and I couldn’t go so I didn’t think I’d win and then I got the email telling me I had won – I was very surprised and delighted.”

Katrina was invited to put herself forward for the award and had to show examples of her work to the awards panel and tell them all about who had inspired her in the industry.

She continued: “I sent all that off and I thought I’d just see what happened – I was quite shocked when I found out I’d won, but it’s a really good achievement that I’m very proud of and it will be displayed with my other awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a self-employed worker, this sort of thing really helps me and promotes me in a fantastic way.

"It’s crazy to think I’ve won these three awards this year, I think things like this are the motivation that keeps you going sometimes.”

Katrina remains a mobile hairdresser although she is enjoying currently being part of the team at Meraki Studios, who she describes as a great group to work with.

She added: “It’s nice for me to be able to say I’m an award-winning colourist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been involved in hairdressing since I left college which was 20 years ago now, so it’s lovely to see that hard work paying off as it has this year with the awards I’ve had.”

Kate Jeffrey, Salon Awards founder, said: “This year has been overwhelmed by exceptional quality entries.

"The Salon Awards is truly celebratory and I am looking forward to seeing the boost it gives the winners and the finalists.”