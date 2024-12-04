Police family raises more than £15,000 in Hucknall boy’s memory

Nottinghamshire Police has been thanked after raising more than £15,000 to support seriously ill children and their families – inspired by the life and memory of 11-year-old Oliver Shilton from Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police has been thanked after raising more than £15,000 to support seriously ill children and their families.

Officers and staff have now raised a total of £15,217.80 for the Nottingham Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver, the grandson of a Nottinghamshire Police employee, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in November 2022 and sadly passed away in June this year.

Oliver's family were joined by charity staff at a meeting with Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

The hospital’s Big Appeal was nominated as the Chief Constable’s charity for 2024 in recognition of the outstanding support offered to Oliver and his family.

The subsequent response by officers and staff was unprecedented, with various fundraising initiatives – including an abseil down the side of the QMC and a Dragon Boat race down the River Trent – more than doubling the previous amount raised by a Chief Constable’s charity.

On Monday, December 2, Oliver’s family and charity representatives were welcomed to police HQ where the money was presented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, a tree was planted at Leen Mills Primary School, Oliver's former primary school, to honour his life.

Mrs Goldson, the headteacher of Leen Mills, welcomed everyone and shared heartfelt words about Oliver, speaking of his warmth and how he could light up any room he entered.

On the funds raised for Nottingham Children’s Hospital, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is by a long way the most money we have ever raised for our chosen charity and that really isn’t a surprise.

“Oliver was a remarkable young man who very much became part of the wider policing family during the final part of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He faced his illness with immense bravery, and I know his story really caught the imagination of colleagues from across the organisation and beyond.

“I also know what an outstanding job the team at Nottinghamshire Children’s Hospital do with all the children in their care, and as Chief Constable I am proud to make this donation on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police.”

Established in 2016, the Big Appeal aims to raise funds to improve facilities by providing life-changing specialist medical equipment and creating child-friendly environments for young patients and their families at the Queen's Medical Centre.