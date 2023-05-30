News you can trust since 1904
Funding boost from councillor for Hucknall theatre group

Lovelace Theatre Group in Hucknall was given a special boost after the final performance of its latest offering, the classic comedy Hobson's Choice.
By John Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:07 BST

The group was presented with a large cheque for £650 by Coun John Wilmott, member for Hucknall North, from the Nottinghamshire Council community support fund.

Set in 1880s’ Salford, Harold Brighouse’s play centres on Henry Hobson, a successful bootmaker and tyrannical father of three unmarried daughters, who all want to get married and leave him.

The eldest, Maggie, rebels against her dad by marrying his best apprentice, Willie Mossop, and encouraging him to set up a rival business.

Coun John Wilmott presents the cheque to Lovelace Theatre Group of HucknallCoun John Wilmott presents the cheque to Lovelace Theatre Group of Hucknall
Sam Burbage excelled as Henry, a role made famous by Charles Laughton in the 1954 film version, while Sami Yates and Gareth Ellis also shone as the spirited Maggie and downtrodden Willie.

Emily Giles and Elly West gave strong support as Maggie's sisters, Alice and Vickey, while other members of an impressive cast were John Leefe, Collette Wong, Steve Beeton, Richard Alton, Nick English, Laura Short and Chloe Brearley.

The play was directed by Hatty Hunt-Blow while the team behind the scenes also included producer Roger Knowles and stage manager Pete McFarlane.

Pianist Edward Clarke played the memorable theme music from the film at the start of each of the three performances.

The production took place at the John Godber Centre in the town.

Posting on its Facebook page, the company said: “Thank you to everyone who came and supported the group and cast.

"A massive thank you to all our cast and crew who were involved in making the show a success.”

The group’s next production is A Night To Remember in October.

