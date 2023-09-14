Watch more videos on Shots!

GMB said the strike action will impact refuse and recycling processing facilities in the county operated by Veolia under contract to Nottinghamshire Council including the Hucknall site on Wigwam Lane.

GMB said the announcement came after Veolia management declined to engage in negotiations over a pay rise for staff at the sites.

Initial action will take place from Monday, September 25, for one week with more than 50 workers expected to down tools.

Services at Hucknall Recycling Centre are likely to be impacted by a strike by GMB Union members this month. Photo: Google

Mick Coppin, GMB organiser, said: “Veolia Nottinghamshire is raking in vast sums of money from local council taxpayers.

“In return, they’re expecting local workers to do dangerous, difficult, and smelly work for the minimum wage.

“There’s no other way to put it – Veolia Nottinghamshire is robbing from the poor to give to the rich.

“Our members can no longer afford to heat their homes and pay their bills – they’re being driven to the breadline by a multi-million pound company.”

Derek Higton, council interim corporate director for place, said: “We are aware of strike action by some Veolia staff taking place during the week commencing September 25 and are working with Veolia to understand the impact this may have on the operation of waste transfer facilities and the domestic waste collection services in some parts of Nottinghamshire managed by our district and borough council partners.

“We will provide further updates in the coming days for residents.

“At present, we anticipate that the operation of the council’s network of household waste and recycling centres will not be affected.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader and leader of the opposition Independent Alliance at County Hall, said: “I have written to county council bosses asking them about the impact of potential strikes on Ashfield residents.

"Let me be clear, Veolia carries out its service on behalf of the taxpayers of Nottinghamshire.”

A Veolia spokesperson said: "Veolia and the GMB Union negotiated and agreed a two year pay deal for employees in Nottinghamshire in 2022 which recognised the hard work of our teams but we have offered to engage in early pay discussions for 2024.

"Veolia has honoured the agreement that both the company and the GMB entered into and it is therefore disappointing that the GMB Union has sought to take industrial action at this time.