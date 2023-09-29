Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community groups within Ashfield who offer community growing, allotment projects, and green social prescribing – supporting people to engage in nature-based activities to improve their mental and physical health – will be eligible for a new grant of up to £500 when the new community growing grant scheme begins on October 2.

Eligibility criteria and the application form will be on the council’s website at ashfield.gov.uk from that date.

The grant funding could be spent to buy equipment, seeds and plants, venue hire, transport, staff and volunteer training.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny launching the scheme at a community gardening project in Ashfield. Photo: ADC

Example projects could be an organisation that supports mental health and physical health through gardening that might need a new planter, or a group that grows food for a food bank on an allotment could need more seeds, or a community garden project could require some tools for more people to use.

To be eligible for the grant, the growing-based project must provide one or more benefits to residents and the community.

Benefits include, but are not limited to, improving access to food, improving mental and physical health, creating befriending opportunities, reducing food waste, improving biodiversity, and access to educational opportunities.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “If you are part of a charitable organisation or community group who use gardening or growing food as part of your support networks, this grant can help you, whether you need new equipment, plants or training for your staff or volunteers.

“Don’t leave it too late to apply for this grant as we only have a limited amount of funds to distribute.

"We are proud to be able to provide these grants to support our valuable community groups and charities who do incredible work within our District.”

This is the latest scheme being funded by the council’s £3.2m UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) payment.

Launched in August, the Enterprise Development Grant and Hucknall High Street Shop Front Improvement Grants are part of a package of support offered to local businesses by the council.