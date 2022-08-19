News you can trust since 1904

Guide Dogs charity needs sighted guide volunteers across Hucknall and Bulwell

Guide Dogs is appealing for My Sighted Guide volunteers across Hucknall and Bulwell to help people with sight loss get out and about with confidence.

By John Smith
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:06 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:06 pm

Partnerships are matched based on common interests and the service helps people with a visual impairment build confidence, independence and do things they enjoy.

Most partnerships meet once a week for a few hours, and either work towards a goal or undertake a social activity such as going for a walk, visiting a place of interest or even going to the gym.

Volunteers undergo training to learn how to safely guide someone with sight loss and navigate different environments.

Guide Dogs is looking for more sighted guide volunteers in Hucknall and Bulwell. Photo: John Angerson

Elizabeth Felgate, a My Sighted Guide volunteering experience officer at Guide Dogs, said: “We have a growing number of people waiting for support from a volunteer sighted guide, who are keen to build their confidence again.

“Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they like."

Volunteers must be 18 or over and an enhanced disclosure check is required as part of the role.

Full sighted guide training will be provided for new volunteers by Guide Dogs, as well as out-of-pocket expenses.

To find out more, call 0800 7811444, email [email protected] or visit the website here.

