Guide Dogs charity needs sighted guide volunteers across Hucknall and Bulwell
Guide Dogs is appealing for My Sighted Guide volunteers across Hucknall and Bulwell to help people with sight loss get out and about with confidence.
Partnerships are matched based on common interests and the service helps people with a visual impairment build confidence, independence and do things they enjoy.
Most partnerships meet once a week for a few hours, and either work towards a goal or undertake a social activity such as going for a walk, visiting a place of interest or even going to the gym.
Volunteers undergo training to learn how to safely guide someone with sight loss and navigate different environments.
Elizabeth Felgate, a My Sighted Guide volunteering experience officer at Guide Dogs, said: “We have a growing number of people waiting for support from a volunteer sighted guide, who are keen to build their confidence again.
“Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they like."
Volunteers must be 18 or over and an enhanced disclosure check is required as part of the role.
Full sighted guide training will be provided for new volunteers by Guide Dogs, as well as out-of-pocket expenses.
To find out more, call 0800 7811444, email [email protected] or visit the website here.