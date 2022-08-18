Tastebuds at the ready as Hucknall Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend

Ashfield District Council, with partners Discover Ashfield and Lincoln Green Brewery, are hosting the festival on High Street on Sunday, August 21 from 10am to 4pm.

The first festival was held in August last year and was an instant hit.

So far this year, there are more than 35 stalls lined up, selling a variety of artisan food, drinks, produce and gifts, with many of the popular traders from the first festival returning.

Large crowds turned out for both food festivals in the town last year

Brand new traders for 2022 include Beanin Coffee,Colombo Street, De One Kitchen, Penny Lane Fudge, Sweet Spot Sweeties and Talia’s Treats

There will be freshly-made hot food including authentic Neapolitan pizzas from B’Reyt Dough, samosas and onion bhaji burgers from Chilli Guys and Sicilian food from Heart of Sicily.

Homemade gooey luxury brownies will be on offer from Blondie Brownie Bakes alongside stuffed cookie cups from Outlaw Cookie Club.

There will be plenty to choose from for cider and ale lovers, with a variety of breweries exhibiting including Hucknall’s own Torkard Cider and Lincoln Green Brewery.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said “We are so excited to be able to bring the festival back to Hucknall, after the first two events were such a success.

"We have attracted traders from all over the county, and beyond, to bring some of the best food and drinks to Hucknall.