Harriers soaring as new Hucknall running club quickly gets more than 100 members

Daniel Nightingale, 46, started up Hucknall Harriers up as part of his new year’s resolution in order to get out and meet like-minded people again who are established runners who can ‘confidently run a 10k’.

And although information about the club and its runs has only been on Facebook so far, already, 103 people have signed up to be part of it.

Daniel said: “I was working from home and I realised I wasn’t meeting anyone new, it was just a case of finish work and switch on Netflix again and again – it was like groundhog day.

Daniel Nightingale with fellow members of the new Hucknall Harriers

“I’ve been running for 20 years and seriously for the last nine but when I looked for a running club in Hucknall there weren’t any, so I ended up running with a group in Ravenshead and also Kimblerley Striders.

"But I wanted something in Hucknall that was for runners like me.

"There’s plenty of beginners groups, couch to 5k groups and women only group but there was nothing kind of beyond that and it was niggling in the back of my mind to get a group together for active runners, so I decided to start the Harriers.

"We usually try to do three runs a week, sometimes it’s just two, but everything is on the Facebook page, including the calendar.

"I’ve kept it on Facebook as it’s just an easier way to communicate with everybody.

"On there, we’ve got an events calendar for different days that we run on, which can be different each week, and people can see which one suits them best and come along for it.

"A lot of the social runs are around 10k so we’re an intermediate standard.”

The group undertake different types of runs, sometimes on the roads, sometimes trail runs and some night runs with head torches.

Daniel continued: “Last week we did the park run with some new members so we are trying to get to those more often.

"And sometimes we’ll have away days and go to places like the Peak District.”