Help give Hucknall Town ground a big send-off at free-to-enter game this weekend

But this weekend, on Saturday, this chapter in their history will ceremoniously come to an end with the club’s first team playing its final league game at the ground.

The focus – and countdown – then shifts to when Town can take the keys officially for their new, purpose-built ground across the road off Aerial Way.

However, before that happens the footballing and wider Hucknall community is invited to help give Watnall Road a fitting send-off.

Hucknall Town say goodbye to Watnall Road this weekend after 79 years of calling it home

This weekend’s United Counties League, Division One clash, kicking off at 3pm against table-topping Aylestone Park, is free of charge to all spectators.

As part of the celebration, members of Town’s junior arm, Hucknall Warriors, will give the players a flag-waving guard of honour and take part in a penalty shootout during half time.

The bar will be open from 1pm in the clubhouse and we will remain open after the match until midnight.

Live entertainment from local band Puzzle will commence soon after the match has ended in the clubhouse with lots of music right through the night.

One Town regular told the Dispatch: “This is going to be a really big day.

"Let’s hope everyone comes out in force to mark the occasion.”

And Yellows manager Andy Ingle admits it will be an ‘emotional day’.

For more than 15 years, a change of home has been in the pipeline.

But this is now within touching distance.

The Yellows last official first-team game will actually be next Wednesday with a cup tie against

There will be a series of away fixtures before matches can take place at the new RM Stadium in late November/early December.

When the date is confirmed a special ceremony will be held where the official opening will be carried out by Nigel Clough, manager of Mansfield Town FC, whose father Brian Clough, the legendary former Forest boss, opened the Talk of the Town clubhouse at Watnall Road.