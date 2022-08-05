Nigel Clough to officially open new Hucknall Town ground

Although the date for the opening has not been set, the former Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Manchester City and England player and current Mansfield Town boss has been confirmed as the man to officially open the ground.

On its website, the club said: “We thought we would update supporters on the new RM Stadium.

"Work is progressing very well, the car park areas are nearing completion this week.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will officially open Hucknall Town's new ground. Photo: Getty Images

"The exterior of the building is nearly completed and the internal block work is also nearly completed, with plastering anticipated to start next week.

"M&E services are underway and the building is likely to be complete sometime in October but it is anticipated that the move will not now take place until the end of November or early December.

“The new ground will be opened by Nigel Clough, manager of Mansfield Town FC, whose father Brian Clough opened the current facilities at Watnall Road.

"Details of this will follow as a move date becomes clearer.

“We will provide further updates in due course.”

For more than 15 years, The Yellows and their fans have been looking towards a move from their current Watnall Road base and the start of a new era.