Here's where Hucknall and Bulwell kids can eat for less - or even free - this summer holidays

Twinkl Resources has published a list of supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and businesses that are offering deals to ensure kids eat for less this summer.

The website highlights the following offers for families to take up:

Asda Cafe: Kids eat for £1 every day with no need for a paying adult until September 4.

Enjoy a family meal for less this summer with some of these great deals

Beefeater and Brewer’s Fayre: Free breakfast for two children under-16 with every paying adult.

Bella Italia: Kids eat for £1 with each paying adult meal Monday to Thursday between 4pm and 6pm.

Cafe Rouge: Kids eat for £1 with each adult meal every day except Saturday.

Dobbies: Kids eat free with each adult meal.

Dunelm: One free mini meal, two snacks and a drink for every £4 spent in the in-store cafe.

Hungry Horse: Free kids breakfast with every adult breakfast from 9am to 12noon each day.

Ikea: Two kids’ hot meals, fruit, drink and a jelly for just £5 in in-store restaurants.

Table Table: Two under-16s get a free breakfast with one paying adult each day.