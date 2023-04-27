Legend has it St George was a soldier in the Roman army who slayed a dragon and saved a princess, the anniversary of his death is celebrated as England’s national day.

In honour of the patron saint of England, staff and residents at the home marked the day with watching videos of St George’s Day parades in Nottingham on YouTube, while staff and residents also sang some good old British songs and anthems and had a quiz.

Giving the celebrations a gourmet twist, the home’s head chef prepared a traditional roast beef dinner, with all the trimmings.

St George's Day fun at the care home.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “Everyone at Hall Park enjoyed the festivities. We had everything from singing to proudly waving the English flag and everyone was really keen to get involved.

One resident said: “Celebrating St George’s Day was so enjoyable. I especially loved the quiz and singing some old songs that reminded me of my younger days. The staff here think of everything to ensure we make the most of occasions like this.”

Hall Park’s life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care, dementia care, respite care and short breaks.