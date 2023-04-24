This timeless period comedy follows the Hobson family in Salford in 1880 as prominent boot merchant Henry Hobson loses his eldest daughter, Maggie, when she marries the best apprentice Will Mossop.

Following the brassy Maggie, with her command of all situations, Henry, a windbag with a penchant for liquor, and Will, a charming but uneducated lad, we see a vibrant world of comedy, love and humble pie.

Lovelace Theatre Group is presenting Hobson's Choice in Hucknall next month

Lovelace Theatre Group is Hucknall’s oldest theatre company and this classic play is one not to be missed.

Hobsonb’s Choice is on at the John Godber Centre from May 18-20, at 7.30pm each night. Doors open at 7pm.

