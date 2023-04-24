News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
2 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
3 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
5 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
5 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Hobson's is the smart choice for Hucknall theatre group's next show

Members of Lovelace Theatre Group in Hucknall are getting suited and booted for their next production, John Brighouse’s classic comedy Hobson’s Choice.

By John Smith
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

This timeless period comedy follows the Hobson family in Salford in 1880 as prominent boot merchant Henry Hobson loses his eldest daughter, Maggie, when she marries the best apprentice Will Mossop.

Following the brassy Maggie, with her command of all situations, Henry, a windbag with a penchant for liquor, and Will, a charming but uneducated lad, we see a vibrant world of comedy, love and humble pie.

Read More
Full list of coronation street party road closures
Lovelace Theatre Group is presenting Hobson's Choice in Hucknall next monthLovelace Theatre Group is presenting Hobson's Choice in Hucknall next month
Lovelace Theatre Group is presenting Hobson's Choice in Hucknall next month
Most Popular

Lovelace Theatre Group is Hucknall’s oldest theatre company and this classic play is one not to be missed.

Hobsonb’s Choice is on at the John Godber Centre from May 18-20, at 7.30pm each night. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £9 for adults and £8 concessions and are available now from the group’s box office on 0115 968 1011 or via the group’s Facebook page here.

Related topics:HucknallSalfordTickets