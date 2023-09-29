Housebuilder launches new scheme offering Hucknall homebuyers up to £12,000 off their mortgage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national housebuilder is running a mortgage contribution campaign, which aims to help potential buyers secure their dream home, which runs until November 30.

The scheme is available on selected plots at developments across England, including Abbey Fields Grange in Hucknall.

Details of the scheme are available now at bellway.co.uk

People buying homes on Bellway's new Hucknall development could save up to £12,000 on their mortgages. Photo: Steve Baker

Steve Smith, sales director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “With the launch of our new mortgage contribution scheme, we are offering our customers significant support in the purchase of their new-build home.

“Following the end of the Government’s Help to Buy initiative in 2022, it’s been imperative for us to continue to look for ways to help buyers, with a particular focus on those looking to get onto the property ladder.

“Those looking to find a larger home, downsize or even relocate will also feel the benefit, as we build homes for a variety of buyers from all walks of life.

“I would encourage anyone interested to get in touch with the developments as soon as possible to find out more.”

Buyers who take advantage of Bellway’s mortgage contribution offer will also benefit from living in an energy efficient new-build house, which could save them an average of £1,620 a year on their fuel bills when compared to an older property of a similar size.