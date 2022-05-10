Housebuilders and RSPB want Hucknall and Bulwell residents to join the wildlife planting revolution

The survey, commissioned by the RSPB as part of their Nature on Your Doorstep campaign and sponsored by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, also revealed the wide range of ways that people are already gardening with wildlife in mind.

Over two in five people consider how a plant can benefit pollinators when choosing what to grow in their garden, just under a quarter (24 per cent) leave areas of grass to grow long for nature, and nearly half of people feed birds (49 per cent).

With UK gardens and balconies covering over 4,000sq km, twice the size of Greater London, all these actions put together create a vital network of refuges for wildlife.

The RSPB and Nottinghamshire housebuilders are encouraging people to plant more in their gardens and help local wildlife this summer

Adrian Thomas, the RSPB’s wildlife gardening expert, said: “I’m thrilled to hear how many people are now taking steps to help wildlife in their gardens and outdoor spaces.

"It feels like a movement is underway in which people are recognising that our gardens can be wonderful, shared spaces for us and for wildlife, to the benefit of all.

“To play your part, the best and easiest place to start is to grow more plants.

"They provide varied, healthy food sources, and offer shelter and nesting spots.

"Plants are also beautiful, colourful and richly scented, making outdoor spaces more welcoming, relaxing, and interesting for all of us to enjoy.

“So why not give planting a go, maybe starting with some wildflower seeds?

"They produce beautiful flowers in just a few weeks, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly you see pollinators buzzing into your garden.”

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s great to see more and more people taking the plunge and prioritising wildlife in their gardens.”

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “This is one of the reasons why we work with the RSPB to give homeowners guidance on how best to do this.

"Such simple things as leaving grass long and installing bird feeders can make a big difference to local wildlife.”

Here are five wildlife-friendly, easy-growing plants to get anybody started:

Sunflowers – beautiful and easy to grow from seed, these classic flowers are great for pollinators and are a great food source for birds when they set seed Cornfield annuals – for just a couple of pounds you can have the glow of red poppies and blue cornflowers within weeks Mini-meadow – just let parts of your lawn grow for a few months, or even better until late summer, and be rewarded with drifts of clovers and other meadow flowers Lavender, the familiar lovely-smelling herb that’s brilliant for bees and butterflies Foxgloves, tall purple, pink and white flowers that are bee magnets

The RSPB and Barratt Developments have been working together since 2014 to show how new homes can help nature and support wildlife..