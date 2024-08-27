Hucknall Alzheimer's and demetia support group member is hitting the road for walking challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of a Hucknall dementia support group is taking on a sponsored walk challenge to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Steve Walters, aged 51, who is part of the Ilkeston & Hucknall branch of Home Instead, will be walking from the group’s Ilkeston office to its one in Nottingham on Saturday, September 21 from 10.30am.

Steve said: “We just wanted to do something visual that was out there and actions speak louder than words.

"That’s the main motivation and hopefully people will engage with us and we want to interact with local businesses and people along the walk route and hopefully get more information out there about Alzheimer’s because lots of people know of it but less know about it and we want to help them understand what it is all about.”

Steve Walters is taking on a walking challenge for Alzheimer's next month. Photo: Submitted

Steve, from Ilkeston, works regularly with Hucknall-based dementia support group Carers in Hucknall and its founder Jim Radburn.

He said: "We do a lot of work with Jim and Carers For Hucknall as part of our community engagement programme and we’re tied in with that for the next 20 years and Jim is fantastic, he’s an absolutely amazing guy and we work regularly together on that.

"Our office is named Ilkeston & Hucknall too, so Hucknall is a big part of what we do as we cover all that area.

"And although I’m not from Hucknall, our general manager is and we do a lot of work in the town.

To support Steve and donate to his walk fund, visit justgiving.com/page/steve-walters-1723628974558?utm_medium=