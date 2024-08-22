Popular Hucknall clothes shop to host charity fashion show in the town
The Bees Knees, on Watnall Road, is owned and run by mother and daughter Jane and Emma Webster and is a treasure trove of clothes, gifts and trinkets.
But Jane and Emma also regular hold support anf fundraising events for charities and organisations such as hospitals.
And one such event is coming up on November 8 at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street when the shop is staging a fashion show of pre-loved and vintage clothing, all modelled by shop regulars.
The event will be supporting two charities – Maggie’s cancer care and Hayward House palliative care at City Hospital.
As well as the fashions, the night will also feature live music, a photo booth, a raffle and stalls.
The event is for over-18s only and tickets are £12.5 from the shop on Watnall Road.
