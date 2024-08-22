Popular Hucknall clothes shop to host charity fashion show in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hucknall shop specialising in pre-loved and vintage clothing is staging a special fashion show in the town later this year.

The Bees Knees, on Watnall Road, is owned and run by mother and daughter Jane and Emma Webster and is a treasure trove of clothes, gifts and trinkets.

But Jane and Emma also regular hold support anf fundraising events for charities and organisations such as hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one such event is coming up on November 8 at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street when the shop is staging a fashion show of pre-loved and vintage clothing, all modelled by shop regulars.

Bees Knees owners Jane and Emma Webster are running the fashion show in Hucknall in November. Photo: National World

The event will be supporting two charities – Maggie’s cancer care and Hayward House palliative care at City Hospital.

As well as the fashions, the night will also feature live music, a photo booth, a raffle and stalls.

The event is for over-18s only and tickets are £12.5 from the shop on Watnall Road.