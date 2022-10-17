Hucknall and Bulwell adopters encouraged to come forward as part of National Adoption Week

This year, National Adoption Week focuses on the theme of identity and the campaign, by ‘You Can Adopt’, has released a short film exploring the relationships and memories of four adopted people, as they look back through their own ‘memory boxes’ and keepsakes from their lives before and after they were adopted, which have helped them develop and have an impact on their sense of identity.

The national survey also revealed that 80 per cent of those in the East Midlands say their identity is shaped through connections made throughout their life, and more than 72 per cent say it is shaped by an understanding of their family history.

Shelagh Mitchell, group manager at Adoption East Midlands, said “We’re urging people to find out more about adoption.

Adopters in Hucknall and Bulwell are being urged to come forward

"Finding the right adoptive family for children improves their life chances and we want every child to be in a loving, stable home.

“We want people to come forward and find out more about adopting so that local young people can find their forever families.

"Adoption East Midlands provides ongoing support, as well as a wealth of information and training for adopters, as part of the ongoing journeys of those who have been adopted.

“I encourage anyone who is thinking about adoption to come along to one of our information events or question and answer sessions to find out more, have an informal chat and hear from others who have adopted with us.”

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), cabinet member for children and young people at the county council, said: “Adopting a child ensures that the young person has a loving, stable home with parents who will stick by them through good times and bad. I would urge people to take the first step and speak to our dedicated team.”

Sarah Johal, member of the National Adoption Recruitment Steering Group and National Adoption strategic lead, said: "It's really important for adopted people to know about their own history, their family and where they come from. Having continued relationships where that is safe and appropriate is ideal, but if not, it is important for adopted people to have information, stories and keepsakes as connections to their past can really help children as they get older develop a positive sense of identity and emotional well-being.”

Adoption East Midlands offers full packages of support to its adoptive families including social worker support during the assessment process and afterwards, a programme of activities for children and young people and ongoing training and development.

Information events and virtual question and answer sessions and the chance to have an informal chat and hear from others who have adopted with Adoption East Midlands are on October 26 and November 4 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on both days.