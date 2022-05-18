Hucknall and Bulwell bakers celebrating Queen's Jubilee with special new party range

And the East Midlands bakery, which has branches in Hucknall and Bulwell, is celebrating the launch of the range by giving away a celebration platter to help feed guests at three street parties in the region, to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

One party in Nottinghamshire will receive a large mixed savoury platter from Birds, as well as 12 Jubilee Cupcakes, helping to feed eager guests.

To be in with a chance of winning, party organisers need to visit Bird’s Facebook page and leave a comment under the Jubilee party competition post.

Mike Holling, Birds chief executive, wants to help make someone's Jubilee party extra special

It should detail when the party is happening, where it is taking place, how many people are coming and the reason why they would like a Birds celebration platter on the Jubilee buffet table.

The competition closes on Friday, May 27 and the winners will receive their platter in time for their event.

Mike Holling, sales and marketing director at Birds, said: “Birds Bakery is a family-run business, so we know how good food brings communities together.

"As we prepare to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year of service, what better way to mark the occasion than to make sure parties in our local area are stocked up with our traditional, handmade British-baked treats.

“We do always like to put a fun spin on our bakes, so in our Jubilee range we’ve included corgi-shaped shortbreads, as well as chocolate teapot-topped cupcakes and red, white and blue chocolate mice.

“There’s nothing better than a get together with family and friends, and we’ve been keeping households stocked with party favourites for over 100 years.

"We hope this giveaway will inspire others to organise a celebration with their community - or add the perfect finishing touch to those that have been planned for months.”

Birds launched its limited-edition Jubilee range in May, which includes British bakery classics such as pork pies topped with a crown, Jubilee doughnuts, Battenberg cake, colourful cupcakes and Belgian chocolate Jubilee lollies.