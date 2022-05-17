Hucknall pub all set for family spectacular to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Station Hotel is planning a whole range of activities and celebrations over three days from June 2 to June 4 as the country enjoys an extra bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

And organisers, Rebecca Taylor and Amanda Hewitt, now need support to help make the big family event on Saturday, June 4, go with a bang.

Rebecca said: “We’re starting on the Thursday (June 2) which would be our quiz night anyway, so we’re having a Jubilee-themed quiz.

The Station Hotel is planning a big family party for the jubilee and wants local children's entertainers to get involved

"But the big family fun day will on the Saturday, June 4.

"We’ve managed to get people doing some stalls, so tombola, hook a duck, things like that.

"What we’re looking for is people who can do face painting and games for kids to play like the ring toss and tin-can alley, things like that.

"Balloon modelling is always popular so we’d like to get someone who can do that too.

"I believe the boss has already looked at sorting out a bouncy castle for the day, but we’re just looking for more things for kids really to keep them interested."

The big party will be happening at the pub with stalls on the outdoor areas on Station Terrace and Linby Road and everything else in the pub garden.

Rebecca continued: “It’s things for the children we really need, so if anyone can help us, we’d love to hear from them.”

Staff are also looking to decorate the pub with Union Jacks and coloured bunting.

Rebecca said: "These sort of events don’t come around very often so when they do, we want to make the most of it.”

If you can help the pub with children’s entertainment on the day, please contact Rebecca or Amanda on 0115 9632588.

What are you doing to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Are you decorating your house, having a street party or is your business holding a big event to mark the occasion?