England fans cheer during the semi-final match between England and Denmark (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

And throughout Hucknall Bulwell and the rest of the Dispatch district, pubs and homes were packed with fans willing Gareth Southgate’s men through to the showpiece at Wembley on Sunday.

From the Nabb Inn to the Arc Cinema and even a group of children from Hucknall’s Edgewood Primary School watching while on a residential at Walesby, the final whistle was greeted with huge celebrations – and of course renditions of ‘Three Lions’.

Hucknall’s Ben Marshall was at Wembley for the 2-1 semi-final win against Denmark – in full St George costume, sword and all.

He told the Dispatch: “The atmosphere was incredible. As you can imagine there was a real confidence in the stands before kick off. There was a belief like I’ve not felt with England before.

"There was a flat spell just after they scored but the atmosphere soon returned and when Kane scored in extra time, I thought the roof was coming off!

"Absolutely insane. Literally people crying everywhere, some with joy and others with relief. A real privilege to be part of a historic night. One I’ll never forget.”

Now, thanks to Harry Kane’s extra time penalty follow-up, preparations can begin for what is sure to be an incredible finale against Italy.

It is seen as a chance for the area to revel in a landmark occasion – and a chance to shelve some of the pain we have all been through over the last 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Venues across the Dispatch district will now switch attentions to preparations for Sunday.

The final, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown on the big screen at the Arc Cinema, which has been airing England games throughout the knockout stages.

Most, if not all pubs, throughout Hucknall and Bulwell will be showing the game, but punters are urged to contact venues individually as you are likely to need to book in advance.

Fans are also urged to stay safe and remember there are still some coronavirus restrictions in place – a message echoed by the police who are asking people to remain on their best behaviour.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​