Hucknall and Bulwell funeral directors planning to go greener with electric non-ceremonial fleet

Following the first-ever red weather warning in July, climate change has become a hot topic across the globe, with many companies looking to take urgent action to go greener, and AW Lymn – which has branches in Hucknall and Bulwell – is no exception

The firm first looked to introduce electric vehicles into its fleet when it took part in Nottingham City Council’s Electric Van Experience (EVE) in June 2021.

Now, having enjoyed the experience, AW Lymn is in discussion with Mercedes to replace the majority of its non-ceremonial fleet with electric vehicles, starting with two electric vans due to join the business in the next six months.

AW Lymn is looking to make it's non-ceremonial fleet electric

Pete Clarson, commercial director at AW Lymn, said: “Our fleet of cars is at the centre of everything we do at Lymns, whether that be as part of our traditional or bespoke hearses, or the private ambulances on site, we use our vehicles daily and thereby cover a lot of miles.

"Therefore, it’s important that we make every effort to reduce our carbon footprint and electric vehicles are a great first step in the right direction.”

Electric vehicles, on average, create up to three-times less carbon dioxide than regular petrol vehicles, which can have a major impact on improving the environment and the greenhouse gas crisis.

To accommodate the new electric fleet, AW Lymn has recently installed a charging station at its headquarters in the centre of Nottingham.

Pete added: “Having taken part in the EVE last year, it certainly improved our view on electric vehicles and confirmed our thoughts of introducing them into our fleet.

"We predominantly used them for the stonemasons and ground maintenance, but now we’re looking to purchase electric private ambulances.

“We’re very excited to start this transition, especially during a time when more people are looking for eco-funerals, it allows us to harness better use of resources in a more efficient way that will bring benefits to the families we care for in the region.