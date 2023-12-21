The chairman and fourth generation of award-winning Nottinghamshire-based funeral directors, AW Lymn is marking 50 years as a qualified funeral director and embalmer.

Nigel Lymn Rose has spearheaded the 116-year-old family business, for more than half a century and has continued to keep its legacy of quality of service and value for money at the heart of everything it does.

Now he celebrates hitting an honourable half-a-century milestone of qualification within the industry.

Nigel received his Diploma in Funeral Directing on December 11, 1973 through the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD).

Nigel Lymn Rose is marking 50 years as a qualified funeral director and qualified embalmer. Photo: Submitted

The course instilled key skills and knowledge needed to carry out all elements of a funeral from arranging the service to carrying the deceased, as well as caring for grieving loved ones.

The course is the gold standard qualification for funeral directors and those aspiring to work as one.

In April of the previous year, Nigel also secured his British Institute of Embalmers Qualification which involved both theoretical and practical examinations.

The lessons learned through these courses allowed him to maintain AW Lymn’s reputation for delivering care when families need it most.

In recent years, he served as the national president of the NAFD between 2005 and 2006 and became an honorary member and also received its lifetime achievement award.

AW Lymn has cared for the bereaved in the East Midlands region for more than a century.

The fifth-generation family business operates 27 funeral homes throughout Nottinghamshire and south Derbyshire

Nigel’s son and current managing director, Matthew Lymn Rose, has followed in his father’s footsteps, having always wanted to join the family business.

Seeing Nigel as an inspiration, Matthew also obtained his Diploma in Funeral Directing and British Institute of Embalmers Qualification alongside studying for his A-Levels and degree.

Matthew said: “While the funeral industry continues to develop and will undoubtedly look dramatically different in 50 years to what it does now, AW Lymn’s core values and principles will always remain the same.