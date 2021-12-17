Hucknall and Bulwell funeral firm maintains 70-year tradition of donating Christmas trees to churches

The Christmas tree donation is a tradition family-run funeral directors AW Lymn has upheld for more than 70 years, to spread festive joy and bring together the communities served by its 27 funeral homes across the region.

Historically the trees were donated to the inner-city Nottingham parishes, but this year the area was extended as a mark of respect after what has been a difficult year of lockdowns and closures.

The 92 Christmas trees are grown in Scotland and delivered via carrier to each Church.

Jackie Lymn Rose with one of the 92 trees AW Lymn has donated to churches this Christmas. Photo: Harry Ward

Jackie Lymn Rose, director and fourth generation at AW Lymn, explained why the company has kept the tradition going for so long.

She said: “Giving back to our local communities is incredibly important to us as a family business.

"Having funeral homes in so many areas in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, it’s important to stay connected to the church communities that we serve and show our thanks for all the amazing work they do.

“The pandemic has had a real impact on the church, with sadly many having to close over the past 18 months.

"We hope these donations helped to bring our local parishes and communities together as they decorated the trees in readiness for all the festive activities, celebrations and services.”

On receiving their donation, Lydia Cartwright, team rector at Clifton Parish Church, said: “We really are incredibly grateful to have received this thoughtful donation from AW Lymn.