Hucknall and Bulwell ready to honour war heroes this Remembrance weekend
Remembrance weekend takes place on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 with the main events and Acts of Remembrance happening in both towns on Armistace Day itself on Saturday, followed by parades and services on the Sunday.
The Armistace Day Act of Remembrance in Hucknall will be at the Centopah in Titchfield Park on Saturday at 11am.
The on the Sunday there will be a full parade starting from 10am on the Market Square to the Centopah in Titchfield Park for the Act of Remembrance service, including wreath-laying before the two-minutes silence at 11am.
Among those marching in the parade will be Legion members, committee members, town councillors, represantivies of the armed and uniformed services, Army and Air Cadets, Scouts, Cubs, Guides and Brownies, St John’s Ambulance and other associations.
The event has has been organised by the Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group and Remembrance Event Sub-Group at Ashfield Council, with the assistance of the Hucknall Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).
Kevin Tomlinson, chairman of the Hucknall Branch of the RBL, said: “In these current times, veterans and ex-servicemen and women need the Legion’s help more than ever, so it’s vital we continue to support it.”
The last two weeks have also see the railings outside Hucknall Parish Church adorned once again with knitted and crocheted poppies, put up by members of the women’s section of the Hucknall branch of the RBL.
Over in Bulwell, there will be an Act of Remembrance on Armistice Day itself on the Saturday, at St Mary’s Church at 10.50am.
On the Sunday, there will be the parade leaving Oakleigh Lodge at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, where the Act of Remembrance, together with wreath-laying and the two-minutes’ silence will take place at the war memorial outside, before participants parade back.
The Bulwell event has been organised and sponsored by the Old Basford Branch of the RBL at Oakleigh Lodge and Ex-Servicemen’s Club, as well as by Nottingham City councillors from Bulwell, Bulwell Forest and Basford.
Posting on Facebook, member Eleanor Lang, said: “Please come and show you support for the Royal British Legion, ex-servicemen, carers and local uniformed groups, thank you.”