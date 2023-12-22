Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator delivers Christmas cheer for charity
In the run-up to Christmas, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has donated £2,500 to the Pythian Club as part of a long-running partnership that’s helped hundreds of teenagers enrich their lives through sport, music, and a host of other activities.
The money will support a scheme involving the refurbishment of bicycles that young people can then use to get to work or college, or to access essential services. It will also help fund the donation of football boots and England kits to encourage them to participate in the sport, and to become coaches themselves.
Raised through the enforcement of rules at NET’s park and ride facilities, the donation represents a ‘win-win’ for the tram operator, the charity, and the communities they serve.
Trevor Stocker, head of operations at NET, explained: “For the past six years, we’ve supported the club’s invaluable work with young people at risk of being affected by poverty, domestic abuse, drug use or mental health issues.
“This has played an important role in helping to tackle anti-social behaviour on and around the tram network.
“Meanwhile, the enforcement patrols have helped to free up parking spaces for our customers, who frequently tell us they want firm action taken against a small minority who make life more difficult for everyone else, particularly those with restricted mobility.
“The money raised from these activities covers the cost of the patrols, with any surplus donated to worthy causes, such as the Pythian Club.”
The Pythian Club was established in 2014 to provide sustainable and unique programmes that directly work towards supporting and mentoring young people with the aim of reducing youth violence and driving community cohesion.
It aims to achieve this through a framework of sport, art and educational programmes within the community, educational settings, and from its base within the Heathfield Community Centre in Nottingham.
Founder Ben Rosser commented: “Without the support of organisations such as NET, this work just wouldn’t be possible, and we’re really grateful for all they have done for us.
“This latest donation will help us continue providing positive pathways for young people, enabling them to engage with the wider community in a constructive way.”