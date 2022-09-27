A raft of initiatives to boost safety and improve the customer experience have impressed judges at the Global Light Rail Awards with Nottingham Express Transit (NET) reaching the shortlist in three key categories, including Most Improved System.

The network is also on track for a Technical Innovation Award following trials of new tram speed management and driver vigilance technologies, while Laura Bartram, the manager who led the project, has also been shortlisted in the Rising Star category.

Joanne Bentley, head of customer experience at NET, explained: “We’re delighted to be among the front runners for what are widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the light rail sector.

Laura Bartram has been shortlisted for the Rising Star Award at the Global Light Rail Awards

“Against stiff competition from networks in the UK and around the world, reaching the shortlist for an award is an achievement in itself, and to be named as finalists in three categories is testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire NET team.”

Joanne also praised the impact Laura Bartram has made in the industry, describing her as a ‘something of a role model for women working in what is traditionally a male-dominated sector’.

She said: “It is fantastic to see another female colleague taking the reins and making a difference in light rail.

"Laura really is a rising star at NET, and in the wider sector, and would be a worthy award winner.