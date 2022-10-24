Hucknall and Bulwell tram travellers challenged to spot spooky happenings across the network this Halloween

People are encouraged to try and spot the fake names and see if anyone can find the ghoulishly tricky signs that have mysteriously appeared around the tram network this week.

Station signs across Nottingham will appear as normal but on closer inspection, people may find that everything is not as it seems.

NET is challenging travellers to see if they can spot Halloween-inspired fakes and other spooky happenings on the network, take a picture and share them on social media with the hashtag #tramortreat.

Tram stop names have been changed for Halloween - how many can you spot?

With a range of great Halloween events happening across Nottingham, families can also take advantage of NET’s group ticket – after 4pm on weekdays or all weekend – the which offers unlimited travel for two adults and up to three under-19s for just £8.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “Travelling by tram is always a scarily good experience but this Halloween, we want to treat our customers to a trick or two.

“There is loads happening around the city for half-term and Halloween this year, and our group ticket offers great value family travel, so we hope people will have some fun with us and enjoy our fiendish tricks.

“From University Boo-levard to Nottingrim Station, there are plenty of spooky spelling horrors to spot.