Hucknall and Bulwell Wetherspoons pubs staging autumn real ale festivals

The two pubs will be joining Wetherspoons pubs across the UK in staging festivals from October 12 to 23 that will feature ales brewed using only British-grown hop varieties.

A selection of 15 real ales, including three from brewers in South Africa, Norway and Australia who have brewed their beers in England for the festival.

A number of the ales will also be available for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

The Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall will be taking part in the beer festival, along with the William Peverel in Bulwell

The ales will cost £1.99 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Jester (Green Jack), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster 39s), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King), Hoptober

(Coach House), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster) and Victory Ale (Batemans).

The overseas ales are Autumn Amber (South Africa), Rav (Norway) and Wungong (Australia).

James Weston, manager at the Pilgrim Oak, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales and support the British hop industry too.

"The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.

"The ales will be available at great value for money prices.”

Customers will be able to enjoy three one-third-of-a-pint ales for the price of a festival pint.

The festival news booklet, which includes the tasting notes for all of the ales, will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app and website.