Hucknall woman gives old Dispatch office new lease of life as hairdressing business

Amy Riley, 36, has transformed the former Dispatch office on Yorke Street, which has stood empty for some time, and opened up a new salon called Headlines – creating a neat link between the building’s current use and its past.

The new salon, which caters for both men and women, opened last month after six weeks of hard work by Amy’s dad, sister and nephew to turn the old office from it’s empty unused state into the smart new premises it is now.

Amy said: "I’ve been involved in hairdressing for several years and the woman I was working for was retiring.

Amy Riley has started up a brand hairdressing business in the Dispatch's old home

"I wanted to stay in hairdressing and I’ve always wanted to start up my own business and this building was available so I decided to take the plunge and go for it and we got the keys to the building on July 13.

Amy and her family then worked hard to transform the building into the stylish salon it is now.

Amy said: “We officially opened on August 30 and I really want to thank my family for all their help.

The old Dispatch offices are now home to the Headlines hair salon

The hard work has been worth it though, with Amy getting plenty of interest from the public and passers-by, all keen to know what the Dispatch’s old home was going to become.

Amy continued: "Everyone has been really interested in the new business, a lot of people have been looking in and seeing what was going and asking about it.

"A lot of my regulars who have been with me with the salons I’ve worked at in the past have followed me to this new salon and it’s been going really well.

"At the moment it is just hairdressing that we are doing here but I would like to expand things to offering hair and beauty in time as well.”

At the moment, Amy is the only full-time employee and she has another woman who works at the salon twice a week.

But she is keen to add to her staff and wants to hear from anyone who is qualified in hair and beauty and who is looking for work in the Hucknall area.