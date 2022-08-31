Sharon Jones, 52, opened Top To Toe on Hayden Lane on September 6, 2002.

And now, 20 years later, she is still going as strong as ever and looking forward to being a fixture of the local business scene for many more years to come.

Sharon, who is a Hucknall girl through and through, is having a celebration at the salon on September 6 to mark the official milestone.

Sharon Jones, with her lash extensions training certificate, is celebrating 20 years in business in Hucknall

And she says a loyal customer base is one of the main reasons she has been so successful.

Sharon said: “I always wanted to run my own health and beauty business and I have some wonderful customers who are 100 per cent loyal to me.”

Sharon operates the salon on her own these days since the pandemic, although she does have her daughter Starr, 21, helping her out on a part-time basis while she completes her college course.

Sharon continued: “I’ve not had staff since the Covid pandemic and I’m always looking for staff but I can do all the aspects of the business myself and people keep coming back to me so I’m always open-minded for the future.

The business does hair and beauty but Sharon now also does barbering as well after using the pandemic to help enhance and hone her skills.

She said: “There was an advanced course in Nottingham last year which allowed me to go and get some top-up training and I did that so I now can offer a lot more for clients.

"Since the pandemic, I’ve spent a lot of time doing top-up training and kept my skills fresh and I’ve worked hard on it.

"I also do spray tans, I’ve done future training on eyebrows and lashes, all to keep my skills fresh which is good for the business and means I can keep going.

"I’ve actually worked quite hard since the pandemic and I would like to think I can transfer my skills to others in the future.

"It was all necessary though, to be ready for life after Covid, you can’t just open up and go back to what you were doing before.